Complete Survey, Chance to Win $250 Gift Voucher

survey.jpgWe need you to help us.

Kotaku AU is running its first ever survey to find out a little more about you. That way, we can make sure we're correctly addressing your interests.

If you take the time to complete the survey, you'll be in with a chance to win a $250 gift voucher. Which is perfect, considering Christmas is, oh, this month.

Flawless timing, wouldn't you say?

The survey shouldn't take you any longer than 5-10 minutes, depending on how well you know yourself. And I'm guessing you know yourself pretty darn well, so really, there's no reason not to do it, unless you hate free things.

Kotaku AU survey link, in case you missed all the others.

Comments

  • Sentry459 Guest

    Great idea. I hope it helps the future development of the site.

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Ahhh! I got to the end but then it went to some Survey Monkey website. Should this happen?

    Ah well. You guys really need to stop doing competition. Its my new form of crack.

    0
  • Skittles Guest

    Imo this survey needs questions like the ones they ask you in phone surveys.

    "What would you say the value of your assets are?"

    "uhhh...about $5,000"

    "Do you frequently purchase microwaveable pasta dishes?"

    "...wtf?"

    0
  • pjlucky Guest

    Where's the link?

    0
  • Retort Guest

    no wii/ds option for online gaming? *sigh*

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Good stuff. I can already taste that gift card.

    0
  • mickeychelle Guest

    I love you Kotaku AU...but why are you giving me a survey on my birthday, for? Surveys =/= fun, especially those with household income questions and the such - maths scares me.

    But because it's for a good cause and all, I completed it for you...and it had nothing to do with free things always piquing my interest *cough*

    I'm kinda surprised there wasn't a 'what console are you planning on buying in the next 6 months' question - they're always a given.

    Anyhoo, I shall await my $250 gift voucher eagerly as you use my data wisely :D

    0

