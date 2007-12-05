Complete Survey, Chance to Win $250 Gift Voucher

We need you to help us.

Kotaku AU is running its first ever survey to find out a little more about you. That way, we can make sure we're correctly addressing your interests.

If you take the time to complete the survey, you'll be in with a chance to win a $250 gift voucher. Which is perfect, considering Christmas is, oh, this month.

Flawless timing, wouldn't you say?

The survey shouldn't take you any longer than 5-10 minutes, depending on how well you know yourself. And I'm guessing you know yourself pretty darn well, so really, there's no reason not to do it, unless you hate free things.

Kotaku AU survey link, in case you missed all the others.