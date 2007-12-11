Retailer CompUSA will be closing its 103 brick and mortar stores, giving gamers one less physical option for getting their hands on software, hardware and accessories. Reuters reports that the Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim sold the retail chain to Gordon Brothers, who will oversee the liquidation of store assets. That could mean slashed prices on video games, computer hardware and consoles. CompUSA hasn't quite been the destination of choice for core gamers, so I doubt most readers who aren't currently employed at a location will have many tears to shed for the store. However, frequent visitors may be able to find some deals in the wake of store closings.
CompUSA Shutting Down Retail Stores
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink