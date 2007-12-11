CompUSA Shutting Down Retail Stores

Retailer CompUSA will be closing its 103 brick and mortar stores, giving gamers one less physical option for getting their hands on software, hardware and accessories. Reuters reports that the Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim sold the retail chain to Gordon Brothers, who will oversee the liquidation of store assets. That could mean slashed prices on video games, computer hardware and consoles. CompUSA hasn't quite been the destination of choice for core gamers, so I doubt most readers who aren't currently employed at a location will have many tears to shed for the store. However, frequent visitors may be able to find some deals in the wake of store closings.

Gordon Brothers buys CompUSA, will close stores [Reuters]