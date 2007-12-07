Connect360 Now Brings DivX, Macs and 360s Together

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

connect360-splash.pngI'm a big fan of my Xbox 360 and I'm a big fan of my Macbook Pro. But the two weren't really meant to...mate...if you know what I mean. Nullriver's Connect360 is a third party program that's been around for a while, solving problems of cross-species media compatibility and bringing Mac OS X media to the Xbox 360. And now Connect360 has been updated to support DivX and XviD formats. Also, contrary to popular believe, your Mac won't get "cooties" by interfacing with a Microsoft product.

Connect360 [via tuaw]

