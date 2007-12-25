Cookies & Beer

To: Crecente

From: Luke

When I was little, on Christmas eve mum and dad left beer and cookies out for Santa. No questions asked, they were just left on a plate outside, the beer for St Nick and the cookies for those hard-working reindeer. I never really paid much attention when I was little, but now, looking back, it was one of those nice little touches that makes Christmas so special to a five year-old.

Why do I bring this up? At the supermarket last night I looked into my basket and there, atop the bread, shaving cream, beef jerky and chocolate milk was a bag of cookies and a 6-pack of beer. What go around come around, I guess, even though I'm eating the cookies as I type this and the beer's long gone. Sorry Santa.

Here's what you missed while you were wrapping presents:

