Cookies & Beer

To: Crecente
From: Luke
When I was little, on Christmas eve mum and dad left beer and cookies out for Santa. No questions asked, they were just left on a plate outside, the beer for St Nick and the cookies for those hard-working reindeer. I never really paid much attention when I was little, but now, looking back, it was one of those nice little touches that makes Christmas so special to a five year-old.
Why do I bring this up? At the supermarket last night I looked into my basket and there, atop the bread, shaving cream, beef jerky and chocolate milk was a bag of cookies and a 6-pack of beer. What go around come around, I guess, even though I'm eating the cookies as I type this and the beer's long gone. Sorry Santa.
Here's what you missed while you were wrapping presents:
BioWare Christmas card
Orange Box soundtrack lets me stock up on the Ep 1 & 2 score
Pelican papercraft
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink