The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Costco's Got Your Post Christmas Wii Bundles

pileowii.jpg If you weren't able to get your hands on a Wii this holiday season and you just can't bear to buy into the whole "rain check" thing, then may I suggest you beat feet down to your local Costco. Kotakuite Thomas K. sends in this pic from his local Costco taken just this very morning. The bundle goes for $US 344.99 and include the Wii, an extra nunchuck and remote and a copy of Brain Age for the Wii. So, fly my faithful readers and grab that Wii that you were so viciously denied.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles