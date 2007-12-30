Costco's Got Your Post Christmas Wii Bundles

If you weren't able to get your hands on a Wii this holiday season and you just can't bear to buy into the whole "rain check" thing, then may I suggest you beat feet down to your local Costco. Kotakuite Thomas K. sends in this pic from his local Costco taken just this very morning. The bundle goes for $US 344.99 and include the Wii, an extra nunchuck and remote and a copy of Brain Age for the Wii. So, fly my faithful readers and grab that Wii that you were so viciously denied.