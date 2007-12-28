Counter-Strike Online's 170,000-Player Beta Weekend

Game Watch are reporting that Counter-Strike Online, Valve and Nexon's shot at total Asian gaming domination, just enjoyed a successful three-day closed beta. Around 170,000 Korean CS players took a shot at the upcoming, heavily localised, Steam-free version of the classic FPS, which among other tweaks features some new maps and new weapons. CSO is scheduled for release in Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan.
