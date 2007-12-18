Crisis Core Comes To North America This Spring

The next Final Fantasy VII spin-off game milked from the teat of Square Enix, Crisis Core, finally has a North American date—March 25, 2008. Square Enix nailed down specific (and non-specific) ship dates for a handful of 2008 releases, including the next title in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII series to follow Dirge of Cerberus and Advent Children. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was a massive success for the PSP in Japan and I suspect it'll do okay over here, too.

The RPG experts also pinned down dates for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates for the Nintendo DS (March 11, 2008) and Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (February 26, 2008) for the Wii. Slightly hazier is the spring 2008 release window for The World Ends With You, previously known as It's a Wonderful World. Hundreds of hours of text-reading, level building fun awaits you.

Square Enix Jump-Starts the Year with an Action-Packed Lineup for 2008

Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix interactive entertainment products in North America, revealed today its first offerings for 2008, with entries that will launch fans into a fast-paced, action-packed new year. This latest announcement brings forth four new titles for the coming year, including releases for the Nintendo DS, PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, and the Wii. DRAGON QUEST SWORDS: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors sets the action in motion as the newest entry in the franchise that has captivated more than 43 million fans worldwide. The premiere RPG franchise makes its debut on the Wii as an immersive action-adventure accessible by players of all ages.

Following suit are powerful, engaging adventures in the handheld arena. FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Ring of Fates for the Nintendo DS offers endless entertainment with its fun-for-all multiplay feature, while CRISIS CORE(TM) -FINAL FANTASY VII- for the PSP system reunites fans with the most recognised RPG characters created by world-renowned character designer Tetsuya Nomura. Nomura's latest designs lend a hip, urban edge to THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU, a stylish new RPG title for the Nintendo DS.

DRAGON QUEST SWORDS: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors Developer: Eighting Co., Ltd. Planning: Genius Sonority, Inc. Scenario & Game Design / General Director: Yuji Horii Character Design: Akira Toriyama Music: Koichi Sugiyama Publisher: Square Enix, Inc. Platform: Wii Genre: Action-Adventure ESRB: T (Teen) Ship Date: February 26, 2008

Developed from the ground up to take advantage of the Nintendo Wii and its motion-sensing technology, DRAGON QUEST SWORDS: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors is set to slice its way onto Nintendo's next-generation platform. Use the Wii Remote to slash, parry and blast your way through a land filled with trademark DRAGON QUEST foes! Developed with both long-time fans and casual players in mind, DRAGON QUEST SWORDS: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors is poised to take video gaming to an entirely new level of fun and interaction.

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Ring of Fates Developer: Square Enix Co., Ltd. Publisher: Square Enix, Inc. Platform: Nintendo DS Genre: Action-RPG ESRB: E10+ (Everyone 10 and older) Ship Date: March 11, 2008

Few titles epitomize the essence of multiplayer camaraderie like the FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES series. Released in 2004 as an innovative title that took advantage of the Nintendo GameCube-to-Game Boy Advance connectivity, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES pioneered an entirely new gameplay experience that expanded the horizons of conventional RPG gaming. Primed for a release on the Nintendo DS, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Ring of Fates is poised to continue this tradition by providing fans with two distinctly unique games: a fully fleshed single-player RPG experience and an addictive multiplayer element for up to four players.

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- Developer: Square Enix Co., Ltd. Publisher: Square Enix, Inc. Platform: PSP system Genre: Action-RPG ESRB: T (Teen) Ship Date: March 25, 2008

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII-, the highly anticipated entry in the COMPILATION of FINAL FANTASY VII, takes fans on an exciting journey through the origin of the internationally acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII saga in an all- new action-packed experience. Developed exclusively for the PSP system, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- marks the return of the celebrated characters and game world that mesmerized more than 9.8 million gamers around the globe. With inspiring visuals, full 16:9 widescreen presentation and an engaging battle system, fans and newcomers alike can experience the world of FINAL FANTASY VII from an all-new perspective.

THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU Developer: Square Enix Co., Ltd./ Jupiter Publisher: Square Enix, Inc. Platform: Nintendo DS Genre: Action-RPG ESRB:TBD Ship Date: Spring 2008

THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU, is an exciting new title developed exclusively for the Nintendo DS handheld system. Previously known as Subarashiki Kono Sekai on its release in Japan, THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU is an innovative new title from Square Enix that fully utilizes the capabilities of the Nintendo DS, and takes major influence from Japan's modern day culture including its people, music, clothes, food and design.