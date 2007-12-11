Criterion Shows Off Paradise Demo Map

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

paradisehood.bmpStarting Thursday, gamers will be able to grab the Burnout Paradise demo on the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Marketplace, but why wait until then to start studying what you'll be playing with?

Criterion Games posted a "glance" at their demo map today, showing off a wedge of Paradise City and some of the routes taken along the coastline including Motor City, Big Surf Beach and Ocean View. The demo will also include three events.

I can't wait to see the plethora of "O faces" that flood the net once the game, and it's auto snapshot ability, hits stores on Jan. 22.

GRAB A SLICE OF PARADISE ON THE 13TH OF DECEMBER [Criterion Games]

