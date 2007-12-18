Crysis and UT3 Suffer Rough November Launches

Crysis and UT3—both hugely anticipated PC titles—didn't see much success in November. Crysis moved just 86,633 copies (admittedly topping the 68,600 that were predicted) over 18 days. Unreal Tournament 3 fared even worse, selling just 33,995 copies (way short of the 70,600 that were predicted) over 12 days.

While both of these games are likely to have followings for years to come, we can't help but to wonder if Crysis' "this game will melt your antiquated Earth computer" philosophy hurt its initial sales. As for UT3, not that many buyers could have been holding out for the PS3 version...so it's shocking to see the game have such a mediocre launch. Crysis and UT3 show disappointing November sales volume [opposablethumbs]