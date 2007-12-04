Crysis Physics Porn

This isn't a real-time representation of Crysis' physics engine, but it's a sublimely beautiful one. It explores the impact of tornadoes, trucks, planes and base jumping on a man (and his top hat) fashioned from hundreds, maybe thousands, of crates. Those interested in the technical details behind the clip can read more at the YouTube page.
Crysis - Mass Physics [YouTube]
