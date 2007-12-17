Cuddly Nintendo Baby Blanket

Who wouldn't want to swaddle their baby in this adorable Nintendo blanket. If I had (or wanted) a baby I know I certainly would. It was made by a friend for this couple's newborn. They wanted to use more modern versions of the characters rather than the old school eight bits so they ended up using the character images from Mario Kart DS for the pattern. I don't know which is cuter, that tiny baby or the blanket. It's a bit of a toss up.

If only I had the sort of talent it takes to make something like this. Or the time. Or the inclination.

Check out this photo page for some closer detail pics of the characters.