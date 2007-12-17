The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cuddly Nintendo Baby Blanket

babyblanket.jpg Who wouldn't want to swaddle their baby in this adorable Nintendo blanket. If I had (or wanted) a baby I know I certainly would. It was made by a friend for this couple's newborn. They wanted to use more modern versions of the characters rather than the old school eight bits so they ended up using the character images from Mario Kart DS for the pattern. I don't know which is cuter, that tiny baby or the blanket. It's a bit of a toss up.

If only I had the sort of talent it takes to make something like this. Or the time. Or the inclination.

Check out this photo page for some closer detail pics of the characters.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles