Culdcept Saga Demo Shuffles Onto Xbox Live

Culdcept is one of my all-time favourite PlayStation 2 titles, and next month it's getting an Xbox 360 sequel, Culdcept Saga. Quite popular in Japan, Culdcept combines the board game real-estate collection mechanics of Monopoly with Magic's monster card battles to create something I can only describe as geektastically blissful, and it will be that much more awesome when the 360 version introduces four-player online and the ability to customise your avatar with unlockable items. *squee!* It's much easier for you to try it out for yourself than for me to explain it, so clear off a good 620megs or so off of your 360's hard drive and download the demo. If you don't like it you aren't my friend anymore, and I want my lawnmower back. You've had it for months now, and you live in an apartment so it doesn't even make any sense. Freak.
Demo: Culdcept SAGA [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink