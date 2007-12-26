Custom Alyx Vance Figure

Considering it's one of the most polished and well-loved sci-fi stories kicking around gaming today, it's a wonder Valve haven't cashed in by releasing some figures of the series' characters. Ah well. Until they come to their senses/sell out, you'll have to make your own from scratch, like Quasimodox has here. The bonus Lamar is a neat touch. More pics at the link below.

