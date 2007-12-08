It's plucky newcomer Nero versus seasoned bad arse Dante in a fight to the death, or as close as they can come to it. The pews are flying fast and furious in this cutscene from Devil May Cry 4, which ends as most of my parties back in high school did - with a broadsword through someone's chest. I can only imagine that the brief pause in the middle was an 'insert gameplay here' pause, with an epic, player-controlled fight happening in between. Between this, GameVideos' latest batch of gameplay clips, and this morning demo announcement and screenshot explosion, I'd say we've had enough DMC IV today to last us til February.
Dante Vs. Nero - Pew Pew Pew
