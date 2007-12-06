I was not very impressed with Dark Sector when I briefly checked it out at the Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. This video almost makes me want to give it a second chance... almost.
Dark Sector Discovery
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
The most interesting thing about dark sector for me is that its made by DICE. This could mean they don't know what they're doing or it could mean that they're bringing a whole handful of new ideas to the table.
Still...it does look interesting to say the least.