Darling Little Cardboard Wii Box Robot

How adowable! This is a small, customised version of the cardboard robot figure from Japanese comedy manga Yotsuba&!. A D.I.Y. type has made customised Wii decals. Miniature Wii, Wii-mote and Nunchuk capsule toys are accented with toy Wii games. This could very well be the cutest thing you see all day. All month, even!

Customized Wii Bot [Syokugan Topics via Hobby Blog]