Dead Island Christmas

Here's another digital card, this one a chilling, though oddly festive, greeting from Dead Island creators Techland who sent along a Santa Hat festooned zombie to wish us a "Merrrrrry Chrrrrrrismas" and, I suspect, to beg for brrrrrrrraiiinnnnnns. Sorry, we're all out, you'll have to go to Gamasutra I hear they're overflowing with plump grey matter.