Dead or Alive Mugs With 3D Humps

3684188.jpg Dead or Alive isn't only about fighting. Oh, no. It's about other things as well. Things like boobs and boob physics. There's no dead to beat around the bush, we know this, you know this and more importantly Banpresto knows this. An upcoming prize in Banpresto arcade redemption games, Dead or Alive Extreme 2 jubblie mugs will be available in Japanese arcades. Kasumi, Ayane and Hitomi are representative. Hit the jump for an embarrassing hands on impression of the Hitomi mug cup.

d0027672_1016155.jpg Just look at that fingernail. It's so dirty.

Dead or Alive Mug [Banpresto Prize Blog via Hobby Blog]

