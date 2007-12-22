The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Dead Space Comic Hits in March

deadspacecomic.jpg

This March Image Comics will begin publishing a six-issue mini-series based on the upcoming video game Dead Spce, according to Comic Book Resources. The comic books will lay out the story leading up to Electronic Art's sci-fi survival horror game.

When they did this for Mass Effect with a book I thought it was a bad idea... until I read the book, then I thought it was a great idea. The thing that made the Mass Effect book so brilliant was that you didn't absolutely need to read it to start playing the game, it just helped a whole lot. More importantly, those of us who did read the book were extra jazzed about playing the game to see what happened. I think it's great how these sort of literary prequels help to emphasise the storyline of a game rather than the mechanics and graphics.

Dead Space Comic Begins in March

