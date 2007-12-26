The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Del Toro Gets Chatty About Halo

deltoro.jpgLooks like director Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Blade II) likes him some Halo, and likes the inevitable prospect of a Halo movie:

It would have been beautiful and I must tell that's a... of anything in my life that I look back and wish it could have happened is that project, because it is such a powerful experience. People talk about it and say "it's ALIENS or it's a retread of this or that," I don't think so. I think there are angle to that game that are far more epic and far more complex as a cosmology than that. It's not just about grunts in space. It's much more than that. It's a whole epic.

He's right, and you know he's right because he knows better than anyone how to faithfully adapt a franchise for the big-screen. Look at Hellboy! So faithful. Especially the love-story. And we all know Halo isn't about guns, space and aliens. It's about love, politics and...a complex cosmology.
Quint and Guillermo Del Toro talk ORPHANAGE, HELLBOY II, AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS and HALO!!! [AICN][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles