Del Toro Gets Chatty About Halo

Looks like director Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Blade II) likes him some Halo, and likes the inevitable prospect of a Halo movie:

It would have been beautiful and I must tell that's a... of anything in my life that I look back and wish it could have happened is that project, because it is such a powerful experience. People talk about it and say "it's ALIENS or it's a retread of this or that," I don't think so. I think there are angle to that game that are far more epic and far more complex as a cosmology than that. It's not just about grunts in space. It's much more than that. It's a whole epic.

He's right, and you know he's right because he knows better than anyone how to faithfully adapt a franchise for the big-screen. Look at Hellboy! So faithful. Especially the love-story. And we all know Halo isn't about guns, space and aliens. It's about love, politics and...a complex cosmology.

Quint and Guillermo Del Toro talk ORPHANAGE, HELLBOY II, AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS and HALO!!! [AICN][Image]