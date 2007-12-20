Details On Warhawk Expansions, Patch

Warhawk's game director, Dylan Jobe, has posted some more info on the game's upcoming expansion pack, Omega Dawn. Also more info on the upcoming patch, and a possible expansion after this one. On Omega Dawn, he says you'll be able to buy it in-game from the Warhawk store, which is handy. On the patch (1.2), it'll go live on December 19 at 2:00am Pacific Time (simultaneous NA/Euro release), with the game servers down for six hours (2-8) while they roll it out. And on what comes next, he promises there's "new stuff in the works for ground troops", and that it'll be free. Can't argue with free.

