Deus Ex 3 Rifles Through Lara Croft's Things

An interview with Stephane D'Astous of the newly opened Eidos Montreal story reveals that Deus Ex 3 is being built on the foundation of the latest Tomb Raider games. The studio is using the Crystal Dynamics Tomb Raider engine that was so handy in transforming Lara Croft's series into something people wouldn't be embarrassed to play as the foundation for the third installment of the popular series. The reasoning?

We chose the Crystal engine because we plan to help develop this engine more and then share it back with the rest of the company, the other Eidos studios. Having that technology from the start gives us a great advantage and foundation for our coders - there are no doubts about the approach, and we have few uncertainties.

Plus it also saves a hell of a lot of time trying to develop an engine from the ground up, and that's good because I've wanted Deus Ex 3 since Deus Ex 2 came out. Snap to it, developer boy!

Q&A: Stephane D'Astous, Eidos Montreal [Develop via CVG]