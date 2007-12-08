Devil May Cry 4 Demo In Early 08

Eager to slip on Nero's tight leather pants and kick some demon ass? Your salvation is in sight, as Capcom announces the playable demo for Devil May Cry 4 is coming to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in early 2008. Instead of just giving you a quick level to play through, the demo will be more of a sampler platter of DMC 4 that showcases several of the game's locations and play mechanics, giving you a much more complete picture of the game. Along with the demo announcement (you had us at Devil May Cry 4 demo), Capcom has unleashed a horde of new screenshots featuring Nero battling the one-winged angel Dark Knight boss and our old pal Dante unleashing the power of his glowy red Lucifer weapon. He wasn't even supposed to be here today!