Devil May Cry Animated Series Out In February

Capcom have announced that Dante and co.'s debut on the effeminate, over-sized sword-and-gun-wielding animated scene is nearly upon us. To tie in with the launch of Devil May Cry 4, the first volume of the DMC animated series will be released in the US by ADV films on February 5. It'll be $26.96, or if you'd prefer to fork out for something with a less puzzling price point, it comes bundled with the special edition of the game. [Capcom]