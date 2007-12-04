With review integrity in crisis, who can you trust? Not those score whores at Kotaku, that's for sure. Not only did they give Kane & Lynch a glowing endorsement (read: "Kane & Lynch makes Grand Theft Auto look like the cartoon it is") in their exclusive review, they went and gave it a perfect five star rating! Or, least Eidos seem to think so. For those curious, the quote actually comes from Joel's hands-on time with the game at E3. In July. Where no stars were handed out. Not even one. Oh Eidos.
Did We Give Kane & Lynch 5 Stars?
This is just getting ridiculous.
Did they really think no-one would notice?
Stick it up em Kotaku.