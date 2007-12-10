The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

"Diminishing of Core Players"

kanoshimai.jpg At one time, Japan was the centre of the gaming universe. What about today? Does that still hold true? Sure, Japan has its fair share of influential software and hardware companies — but, so does the West. Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert knows Japan and Japanese gamers. He's worked directly under Miyamoto and Sony. What's his take on the scene? Cuthbert says:

Video games used to be taken far more seriously than they are now; over here the gaming culture was affected adversely by advancing mobile phone tech., which back in the late '90s and early '00s was years ahead of the West. Suddenly people were playing (not games) with their phones and being more sociable than before, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for the human race. However, the Japanese still think of themselves as a kind of gaming mecca because they have a few god-like presences. In reality though, gaming has become less central and more a standard commodity; the Wii and DS have proved this with their huge demographic range. People want to play games, but without the huge investment of time and money games used to take up.

You could look at it the other way around and consider that games are taken so seriously here they are a "standard" in everyday life. There is just an increasingly diminishing core of hard core game players and increasing number of light, casual, "least-possible-investment" players.

Case in point: The DS and the Wii's Japanese success. Pixel Junk Interview [Newsweek][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles