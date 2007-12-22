Dojo Dump: What's The Hell Is Wrong With Kirby?

What? What the hell is going on that screen shot, you may be wondering. Don't fret, it will all be revealed in this week's Dojo Dump! In addition to new modes, items and stages, this week provides arguably the best look at Kirby in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Kirby with a beard. Kirby with a ponytail. Kirby performing an unsettling move in which Mario is vacuumed into the puffball's gaping maw. Get ready to shudder as you make your way to the Dump!

Monday: Remember the single player Special Events feature? Well, now you can play in pairs with Co-op Events. The Dojo says it's perfect for couples! L-O-L!

Tuesday: Hey! Listen! Listen to Porky's Theme from Mother. Then check out the Frigate Orpheon, another Metroid-themed stage. Looks less painful than Norfair.

Wednesday: Another item, the Team Healer, does pretty much what you'd expect it to in Team Battle mode.

Thursday: An update on Kirby's Special Moves provides frightening insight into what that little pink puffball is capable of. Cannot be unseen.

Friday: A movie of the Subspace Emissary adventure mode mission is added.

Clock watchers may want to note that, as of this weekend, the North American release of Super Smash Bros. Brawl is just 50 days away. Woooo!