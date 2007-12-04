Don't Forget, Finalists

Lest you forget, today's the day I'm going to spring some sort of devious question on the 30 finalists. The first to answer the question wins a $500.gift certificate. Don't worry I promise it won't involve counting slivers, or stormtroopers, or birds.
What I won't promise is when the question will pop up. If you know me you can probably guess when it might, but probably not exactly. For the record, I've got to ask sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Kotaku Time (aka Mountain).
