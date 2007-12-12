Double Feature To Make You Laugh, Then Make You Hate Us

This Saving Private Ryan clip has immortalised the D-Day invasion. Well...it had. And then some guys got a hold of Team Fortress 2 sound files and gave a...slightly different meaning to it all. So you weren't offended at all? OK, great. In that case hit the jump for another fan-made film-gone-game. Our conspiracy theory about this second clip: Nintendo, facing crazy Wii demand during the Christmas holiday, decided that the only way to quell Christmas shoppers was...well, you'll see.

