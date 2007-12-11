Dragon Quest Swords Dated For US, Canada

Square-Enix announced today that the Wii exclusive slime slasher Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and The Tower of Mirrors will be shipping to North American retailers on February 26th. The best part? Those of us in the West will be given new, never before released bonus content, which the publisher describes as "a "Payback Mode" and four hidden bosses." This will inevitably lead to Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and The Tower of Mirrors Payback: International Remix + being released in Japan in the summer or autumn of 2008. It will then sell an extra 50,000 or so extra copies of the game to people who already own it. Those poor bastards probably don't even see it coming.