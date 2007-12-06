Dragon Quest V DS Remake Dated (For Japan)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dragonquestv.jpg Sick of those Dragon Quest remakes? Square Enix isn't! Mark your calendars because Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu no Hanayome will go on sale in Japan Spring 2008. The game was originally released for the Super Famicom back in 1992 and got a PS2 remake back in 2004. The game follows over twenty years in the life of the main character. Interesting innovation: Monsters could join the main character's party. So, if you missed the Super Famicom or the PS2, Square Enix has you covered with this DS remake! That's sure kind of them.

DQV Remake [Dengeki Online]

