Drumshhh Makes Silencing Rock Band Drums Easy

We've been doing our best to keep the Kotaku readership up to date with the latest and greatest developments in Rock Band drums silencing technologies. First we told you about a hack that used foam and felt head toppers. And then a reader called our bluff and tested it. The idea worked great, but it required, you know, unlaziness.
Now a new company is selling Drumshhh pads specifically for Rock Band drums. Self-adhesive tops comprised of the same foam/felt concoction we've seen others test, Drumshhh pads are ready to stick on your drums out of the box and claim to reduce ambient drum noise by 50%. Plus, they come in four different styles for those looking to sexify their peripherals a bit. We're not sure about what the price will be at this time, but if it's under $US 10, we'd give it a try.
Drumshhh [via ironicgamer]
