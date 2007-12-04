The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

DS Love

DSlove.jpgLuke and I spent Monday hanging out in Sydney and meeting with Logan of Kotaku Australia. Luke and I ambled around town, hitting up a couple of very cool bookstores and an arcade before going our separate ways. At one point we walked into a tea shop and I spotted this couple cuddling in the corner over a matching set of DSes. I think it's the first public display of gaming affection I've ever seen.

Unrelated pro tip: When a tea lady asks if you want edible "pearls" in your iced tea say no.

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    Awwwwwwwwh...

    0
  • Flashman Guest

    Pshaw. Pearl tea is what life's all about - it's just tapioca. And it's served in convenient marble-sized globs that you can shoot through a straw at your enemies.

    Hope you're enjoying Sydney. Sorry it's been a bit rainy for the past few days.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles