Luke and I spent Monday hanging out in Sydney and meeting with Logan of Kotaku Australia. Luke and I ambled around town, hitting up a couple of very cool bookstores and an arcade before going our separate ways. At one point we walked into a tea shop and I spotted this couple cuddling in the corner over a matching set of DSes. I think it's the first public display of gaming affection I've ever seen.

Unrelated pro tip: When a tea lady asks if you want edible "pearls" in your iced tea say no.