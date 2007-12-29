DS Overtakes PS2 Lifetime Sales (In Japan)

We've already posted last week's Japanese hardware sales. This is where you can find them. But there's a little extra this week. Alongside their regular commentary on the week's charts, Japanese tracking company Media Create have slipped in a little factoid. Namely, that in Japan the DS, which launched in 2004, has now outsold the PlayStation 2. Which launched in 2000. Party on, Nintendo, party on.
[Media Create]
We've already posted last week's Japanese hardware sales. This is where you can find them. But there's a little extra this week. Alongside their regular commentary on the week's charts, Japanese tracking company Media Create have slipped in a little factoid. Namely, that in Japan the DS, which launched in 2004, has now outsold the PlayStation 2. Which launched in 2000. Party on, Nintendo, party on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink