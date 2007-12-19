The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Duke Nukem Forever Trailer Hits Tomorrow

DNF_Teaser_Shot.jpgThis just in from George Broussard over on the 3D Realms Forums:

"Last Saturday we had our annual company Christmas party. It was a lot of fun as usual but it featured one special surprise. It turns out that several people had been secretly working late nights and into the wee hours of the morning preparing a special video for those at the party. They created a short teaser for Duke Nukem Forever.

After seeing the teaser we thought it was something we should share with all of you and while it's just a teaser, rest assured more is coming.

Tomorrow, Wednesday the 19th, around noon CST, we will release the first teaser trailer from Duke Nukem Forever. To tide you over until then, here is a screen shot taken from the teaser.

Thank you for being fans of the game and for your continued patience.

I'd like to thank the people on the team that worked so hard to create this teaser and the friends of 3DR that helped create it (Jeremy Soule and Julian Soule, Frank Bry, Jason Evigan and of course, Jon St. John)."

That's right, it's the end of times. Now translating that from 3D Realms Central Time that means we should be checking out the video around 2 p.m. Mountain, 2027.

Teaser Video Coming 12/19/07, Noon CST [3D Realms Forums, thanks Caine36]

Comments

  • Fred Guest

    The saviour has returned! If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once into the sky, that would be like the splendour of Duke Nukem.

    0
  • The_Phoenix Guest

    Repent! Repent! The end is upon us! Repent!

    Oh, and Come Get Some ;)

    0
  • DanMazkin Guest

    Reminds me of ron perlman for some reason, which is a good thing. bad ass.

    0
  • JB Hewitt Guest

    dear god... has hell frozen over????

    i'm waiting with baited breath to see this trailer.

    0
  • url404 Guest

    Call me when it's released.

    0
  • Justin Guest

    I think I'll have to go and buy some gum to celebrate... BUT I'M ALL OUT!

    0
  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    We had a teaser trailer nearly 10 years ago people. Then one two years ago, then one last year. Do you really think this game will ever be released? Don't get your hopes up. It's a money pit.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles