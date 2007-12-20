What will we do when Duke Nukem Forever is actually released? Akin to the Rapture, many had faith that the day would one day come—a faith so based on faith and faith alone—as opposed to one based upon eye-witnessed miraculous tech demos. So when that day does eventually come, it will be a surprise even to the most devout believers, a feast for the entire corporeal kingdom of man.

New Duke Nukem Forever Teaser Trailer Debuts [primotech]