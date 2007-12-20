Duke Nukem Forever Trailer is Up Now

Remember that Duke Nukem teaser trailer we told you about? It's here! As of right now both 3D Realms' and Shacknews' servers are getting hammered, so viewing is a bit slow going. We'll be getting it up shorty for your own enjoyment. If 100 years plus 30 more minutes is just too long to wait, then hit the link and enjoy.
Duke Nukem Teaser [shacknews]
