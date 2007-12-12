Dungeon Siege Movie Poster Makes Leelee Sobieski :(

Hey, look, it's the poster to Uwe Boll's silver screen adaptation of the Dungeon Siege universe! Doesn't Jason Statham look determined to break free from his B-grade action star pigeon-hole? Doesn't Lelee Sobieski look thrilled to be involved in the project? You bet she does! Only criticism I can think of: needs more Burt Reynolds.

New Dungeon Siege Poster [Movies Online, via 1UP]