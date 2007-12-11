EA, Blizzard Move Into Eastern Europe

Both EA and Blizzard are moving boldly into the wild, untamed markets of Eastern Europe, with the publishers announcing two moves that will see their games tap into two of the continent's fastest-growing markets. First up is EA, who have signed a deal with Pan Vision that will see the Nordic company distribute EA's games in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Blizzard, meanwhile, have revealed they're working on a Russian-language version of World of Warcraft, which will launch in Europe sometime early next year.

