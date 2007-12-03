EA Handing Out Free Games For Rock Band Guitar Snafu

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rockbandguitar.jpg A bunch of Kotakuites have forwarded an email from 'The Rock Band Team' apologizing for the "unacceptably long delay" in getting replacement guitars to customers, and promising a "FREE EA game" (as of yet unnamed). In a world of spectacularly shitty customer service, it's always nice to see some attempts at making up for glitches in the system. So if you're patiently waiting for a guitar replacement, looks like a new guitar and an unnamed game may be headed your way:

Greetings Rocker,

Congratulations on your purchase of Rock Band!

After reviewing our records, we see that your recent request for a replacement guitar has been subject to an unacceptably long delay due to a late shipment from our manufacturer.

By the time you receive this, your replacement guitar should be on its way to you. However, the Rock Band team is committed to providing a world-class customer experience and we do not believe we have met this commitment in connection with your request. As a token of our appreciation for your patience and understanding, we will be offering you a FREE EA game. Details will follow shortly.

We are sorry if your first experience with Rock Band has not met your expectations. We hope our gift will show you how committed we are to your satisfaction.

Thank you,

The Rock Band Team

