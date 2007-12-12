EA Trying Another Command & Conquer Shooter

Those outside of the most die-hard C&C fanboy circles may not remember, but a few years back, Westwood tried their hand at a Command & Conquer FPS. It was called Renegade. It sucked. So they're trying again, the latest issue of Game Informer revealing that EA are at work on Tiberium, a squad-based shooter that sounds a lot like GRAW, just with C&C units instead of Mexicans. That's about all we know at the moment, but rest assured EA will be milking the prospect for all its worth in the coming months, so sit tight.

