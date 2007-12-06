Some dude made this gianormous Xbox 360, which is 300 hundred times bigger than an actual 360. The faceplate opens and holds all this dude's games. A side panel is used for storage and holding all his magazines. It also has a ring of light. Can you imagine it with RROD? 300 times as scary!
Elephant-Sized Xbox 360
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Shouldn't this guy have made the outer lights grow red instead of green? That would have made it 30% more realistic.