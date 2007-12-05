Entropia Universe Dev To Go Public

What happens when a virtual economy tangles with the real deal?

It's a mystery, to be sure. But we'll have a good idea once Mindark, the developer behind the MMO Entropia Universe, goes public sometime in the near future - a plan it announced today.

Mindark is definitely forward-thinking, considering it nabbed a license to Crytek's CryEngine2 - the same tech that powers Crysis - back in July this year.

Mindark CEO Jan Welter believes the IPO will provide the company a platform to expand, acquire new IP and invest in its dev teams. Hopefully Welter will stay true to his word, and the needs of shareholders won't overwhelm that of players.

