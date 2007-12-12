ESA Prez, PaRappa Creator to Speak at DICE

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences recently added a clutch of new speakers to their 2008 Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain Summit in February including newly appointed Entertainment Software Association president Michael D. Gallagher and Masaya Matsuura, the man behind PaRappa the Rapper.

Other additions include Blizzard president Mike Morhaime, LucasArts president Jim Ward and Dr. Mark Ollila, director of tech and strategy for games and multimedia at Nokia.

The annual event will also include three-days of seminars and the Interactive Achievement Awards, which will once more be hosted by Jay Mohr.

The 2008 D.I.C.E. Summit will be held at the upscale Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, February 6-8, 2008.

"As games enjoy a record year with consumers, it is appropriate that some of the industry's best minds who are behind these great games take the stage at D.I.C.E.," said Joseph Olin, president, AIAS. "We believe that when you sum-up the wide experiences that our new speakers bring to the industry, this year's Summit is not to be missed."

Added to the roster of speakers are:

Michael D. Gallagher - As newly appointed ESA (Entertainment Software Association) president, Gallagher has become the video game industry's chief lobbyist in Washington. Gallagher's role is to protect the primary interest of industry executives and gamers nationwide from government oversight and restrictions, allowing them to continue to produce and consume games that shape the industry.

Masaya Matsuura - Matsuura best known for producing the popular musical games for PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 — PaRappa the Rapper, Um Jammer Lammy and PaRappa the Rapper 2. is a video game developer and musician, whose contributions have ignited a gaming revolution for generating content from players' favourite music CDs. As president of NanaOn-Sha, Matsuura is pushing the languages of music and game making further.

Additional 2008 DICE Summit Speakers Announced

Mike Morhaime - Blizzard Entertainment president and co-founder Mike Morhaime is a visionary within the video game industry. Morhaime is recognised for his contributions to the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) space through Blizzard's tremendous success of the Warcraft, Starcraft and Diablo titles, in particular, the spectacularly popular World of Warcraft.

Jim Ward - Under two executive titles, Ward is president of LucasArts and senior vice president at Lucasfilm. He leads the business growth of LucasArts, creator of such popular games as Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, along with an increasing amount of original content, such as the best-selling Mercenaries. In his role as senior vice president, Lucasfilm, Ward oversees the planning, development and execution of global marketing and distribution programs for all of Lucasfilm's motion picture, television and video properties, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Dr. Mark Ollila - Director of Technology and Strategy for Games and Multimedia at Nokia, Ollila is helping drive the next-generation gaming strategy. He's responsible for technology strategy and business development, industry relations and marketing, partnerships and Nokia internal collaboration and technology roadmapping within Multimedia.

The 2008 D.I.C.E. Summit includes three-days of seminars by some of the most celebrated and creative minds in the video game industry. The D.I.C.E. Summit 2008 will also play host to the 11th annual Interactive Achievement Awards(R) ceremony, where industry leaders and members pay tribute and recognition to the individuals and products that contribute to the growth of the interactive entertainment software business. Favored comedian and proud game enthusiast, Jay Mohr returns for his third year to host the award festivities.

The Interactive Achievement Awards can now be viewed live via webcast on GameSpot (www.gamespot.com). For the first time, game enthusiasts from anywhere in the world can be among industry insiders as the coveted Interactive Achievement Awards are presented to the geniuses and giants behind the most popular video games of the year.