Eurogamer's Top Ten For 2007

They've actually been running a top 50, but we're adverse to week-long attempts at cock-teasing (can't take the strain), so we're only going to look at their top 10. That covers the important ones, like Portal at #1, Mario Galaxy at #2 and BioShock at #3. But still leaves plenty of room for surprises. Like the inclusion of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. And Team Fortress 2. And Crackdown! Good old Crackdown. Certainly makes for a fresh take on the year, and has reminded me I really need to go back and give that new harpoon gun a good, solid field test. Rest of the top 10 are linked below.
Eurogamer's Top 50 Games of 2007: 10-1 [Eurogamer]
