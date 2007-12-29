The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eurogamer's Top Ten For 2007

eurogamer.jpgThey've actually been running a top 50, but we're adverse to week-long attempts at cock-teasing (can't take the strain), so we're only going to look at their top 10. That covers the important ones, like Portal at #1, Mario Galaxy at #2 and BioShock at #3. But still leaves plenty of room for surprises. Like the inclusion of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. And Team Fortress 2. And Crackdown! Good old Crackdown. Certainly makes for a fresh take on the year, and has reminded me I really need to go back and give that new harpoon gun a good, solid field test. Rest of the top 10 are linked below.
Eurogamer's Top 50 Games of 2007: 10-1 [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles