European PS Store Gets Stuff, Likes It

Official SCEE blog Three Speech told us Everyday Shooter was coming to the PAL PSN in December. They promised. And yet, here we are, with the last Thursday for 2007 now upon us, and there's no Everyday Shooter. We're all out of 2007, Sony. And we are not happy.

On a calmer note, the PAL stores did get three demos. One for Super Stardust HD, one for Snakeball and, interestingly, one for The Club. That one's 1.7GB, and is definitely worth your time/bandwidth.