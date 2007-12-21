European PS Store Update

The latest European PlayStation Store update brings both wonderment and dismay. The wonderment? Toy Home's available, which is a surprise. The dismay? Still no Everyday Shooter. Ungh. In the middle, somewhere between indifference and curiosity, is the PS1's Populous, a Timeshift demo and the Guitar Hero III "Boss Battle" pack. Complementing the interactive content are a bunch of trailers for stuff like Kane & Lynch, MGS4, Sega Rally and GTAIV.