European Super Smash Bros. Brawl This Summer?

Well this certainly explains why the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Brawl didn't show up on the European release list we told you about earlier. Videogamer.com contacted Nintendo upon noticing the omission, and was told that SSBB wasn't due out in Europe until after the second quarter of 2008. That means post June, for a game coming out in January in Japan and February in the US. Ouch. I would suggest that Europeans start shopping for a North American Wii, but apparently we don't have any. I really feel for you folks across the pond right now. The comment section is here for you. Let it all out.

