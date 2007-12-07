The deal is this: Nintendo customers in Europe have long had their own ghetto Club Nintendo. Every time they purchase and register a Nintendo product, they get star points. A lot like Japan's Club Nintendo, then, just without most of the cool stuff. Well, Nintendo Europe just made the process a lot more appealing: starting from today, you can trade star points for Wii points, which you can spend on all the Virtual Console games your heart desires. Feels strange saying this, but classy move, Nintendo Europe. [Wii Points Card Shop]
Europeans Can Now Trade Star Points For Wii Points
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink