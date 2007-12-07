Europeans Can Now Trade Star Points For Wii Points

The deal is this: Nintendo customers in Europe have long had their own ghetto Club Nintendo. Every time they purchase and register a Nintendo product, they get star points. A lot like Japan's Club Nintendo, then, just without most of the cool stuff. Well, Nintendo Europe just made the process a lot more appealing: starting from today, you can trade star points for Wii points, which you can spend on all the Virtual Console games your heart desires. Feels strange saying this, but classy move, Nintendo Europe. [Wii Points Card Shop]