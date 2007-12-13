Europe's Xbox 360 Video Marketplace Is Still Working Kinks Out

While Europe was surely happy about the launch of Xbox 360's Video Marketplace, Microsoft has admitted that, unfortunately, there are a few problems arising. Current issues include downloads not completing, slow file transfers, error messages, and this is my personal favorite, the wrong media downloading. Times like this make me sad that hardcore pornography isn't offered alongside Disney flicks.

Microsoft apologises for any inconvenience and is investigating the matter in full. But since these problems remind me a lot of the US roll out of Video Marketplace, I'm guessing they won't be permanent.

